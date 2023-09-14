First on CNN: Third Republican debate will be in Miami, sources say By Kristen Holmes, CNN Sep 14, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The third Republican primary debate will be held in Miami in early November, sources familiar with the event tell CNN.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular West Richland woman accused in ex-husband's murder appears in Benton Co. court 15-year-old Yakima boy arrested in shooting of teen near Eisenhower High School Oregon authorities say missing newborn, parents may be in Washington Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers Benton-Franklin Health District on high alert after toxic algae detected along Columbia River Latest News Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice Nordstrom Rack grand opening draws hundreds to Valley Mall in Union Gap Christ the King's 47th Annual Sausage Fest kick off starts with a Chicken Dance Yakima kids to star in Nutcracker alongside international ballet dancers Beautiful Night...Warm Weekend...Rain Monday? More News