Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is preparing to blanket the airwaves with a $25 million television and digital ad campaign in battleground states this month, campaign officials told CNN, as Republicans are set to face off in their first presidential primary debate.

The first minute-long ad, titled “Fought Back,” which was first obtained by CNN, has an economic focus, marking the campaign’s latest effort to improve voter perceptions about Biden’s handling of the economy. It also makes explicit reference to Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump, as Democrats attempt to tie GOP candidates at this week’s debate to Trump’s “MAGA agenda.”