(CNN) — After a more than year-long investigation, federal officials have concluded that five Chinese solar panel companies have been skirting US tariff laws by routing their operations through four other Southeast Asian countries.

The Commerce Department investigation, which began in March 2022, examined eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. A Commerce Department official said Friday that five of them – BYD Hong Kong, Canadian Solar, New East Solar, Trina and Vina Solar – should have additional tariffs imposed on them.