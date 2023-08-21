Federal judge temporarily blocks part of Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans youth

Dozens of transgender students, their families and advocates roamed the halls of the Georgia State Capitol on March 20 before a critical vote on SB140.

 Robin Rayne/ZUMA Press

Washington (CNN) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked part of Georgia’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, ordering state officials to stop enforcing a key provision of the law more than a month after it took effect.

In an 83-page order issued Sunday, US District Judge Sarah Geraghty said the provision of Georgia’s law that bars licensed medical professionals in the state from providing patients under the age of 18 with cross-sex hormone therapy is “likely” unconstitutional. The law, Senate Bill 140, went into effect July 1.