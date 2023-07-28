Federal judge temporarily blocks Montana’s ban on ‘drag story hours’ in libraries

Scenes from a drag show at the Montana Capitol held in protest to a slate of bills aimed at how trans Montanans live, April 13 in Helena, Mont.

 Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP/FILE

(CNN) — A federal judge on Friday paused a Montana law that bans drag performers from hosting children’s story hours at public libraries and bars “sexually oriented shows” on public property that can be seen by minors.

In his opinion issuing the temporary restraining order, Judge Brian Morris said at least some of the speech regulated by the law has First Amendment protections and warned that the measure “likely will disproportionately harm not only drag performers, but any person who falls outside traditional gender and identity norms.”

CNN’s Jared Formanek, Jennifer Henderson and Shawna Mizelle contributed to this report