(CNN) — A New York federal judge issued an order Tuesday temporarily barring two firearms companies from selling devices that prosecutors say convert AR-15 style rifles into machine guns, finding that prosecutors are likely to prove the companies plotted to hide their sale from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives by intentionally failing to register the accessories.

The preliminary injunction ruling is the first barring a company from selling the accessory, the FRT-15, according to a spokesperson from the US attorney’s office. Prosecutors say the device allows a semi-automatic firearm to fire as fast as a machine gun.