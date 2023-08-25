Federal judge dismisses challenge to West Virginia’s restrictions on abortion drugs

(CNN) — A federal judge ruled in favor of West Virginia’s restrictions on medication abortion Thursday, dismissing part of a lawsuit brought by an abortion drug manufacturer earlier this year.

District Judge Robert Chambers rejected the manufacturer’s claim that the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect last September, conflicted with the US Food and Drug Administration’s regulation and approval of the drugs.

