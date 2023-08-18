(CNN) — A federal judge in Manhattan on Friday denied Donald Trump’s latest attempt to delay a defamation trial with writer E. Jean Carroll set for January.

Carroll sued Trump in 2019, alleging he defamed her when he denied her allegation that he raped her, said she wasn’t his “type” and suggested she made up the allegation to sell a book. The case has been tied up in litigation because Trump was president at the time he made the statements.