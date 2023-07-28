(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito agreed on Friday to temporarily freeze a lower court order that bars the government from regulating so-called ghost guns – untraceable homemade weapons – as firearms under federal law.

Alito acted alone because he has jurisdiction over the lower court involved in the dispute. In the brief order Alito asked for a response from challengers to the regulation by August 2 and suggested the full Supreme Court will rule by August 4.