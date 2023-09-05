Federal court strikes down Alabama’s second attempt to avoid adding another majority-Black congressional district By Ethan Cohen Sep 5, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A federal court blocked a newly-drawn Alabama congressional map because it didn’t create a second majority-Black district, as the Supreme Court had ordered earlier this year.In a unanimous decision from a three-judge panel, which had overseen the case before it reached the Supreme Court, the judges wrote that they were “disturbed” by Alabama’s actions in the case.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'We're still here': Yakama Nation celebrates 100-year partnership with Ellensburg Rodeo Driver killed in Grant County, crashed into a power pole and came in contact with live wires Steve Harwell, founding lead singer of Smash Mouth, dead at 56 Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’ Latest News NASCAR Coach speaking at Pasco Chamber and Commerce's annual luncheon Monday Stolen food benefits? Submit a claim to DSHS Nice Evening and Gorgeous Tomorrow! PETA offering $5,000 reward for information, dog fatally shot New Tieton Mosaic at the Yakima Valley Museum More News