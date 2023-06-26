(CNN) — FBI Director Christopher Wray will testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12 for an oversight hearing, two sources familiar with the panel’s planning told CNN.

The hearing will put Wray in front of some of his harshest critics on Capitol Hill, including the committee’s chairman, Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, who has made Wray and the alleged politicization of the FBI a central focus of his panel’s investigative work.