(CNN) — Failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon said former President Donald Trump advised her to “talk differently about abortion,” as she took a hardline approach on the issue during her bid to unseat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year.

Speaking with Trump on her podcast episode that aired Wednesday, Dixon said: “I’ll tell my viewers that you came to me and you said, ‘You gotta talk differently about abortion.’ And we could not pivot, we could not pivot in time and it really, you were absolutely right, sir.”