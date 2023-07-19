Washington (CNN) — Two Republican presidential candidates, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump, are accusing each other of making false claims about Trump’s wall on the border with Mexico.

Christie tweeted Saturday that, contrary to Trump’s signature campaign promise to get Mexico to pay for the wall, “Mexico didn’t pay for any of it. Not one damn peso.” Trump claimed in a Saturday speech that he kept his promise: “Remember this. Remember this. I said, ‘Mexico is gonna pay for it some way.’ They gave us 28,000 soldiers free of charge. That’s more than any wall.” And Trump reiterated in a Sunday interview on Fox: “Mexico did pay. They gave me, free of charge, 28,000 soldiers.”