Fact check: After getting target letter in 2020 election probe, Trump tells another election lie

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Road to Majority conference at the Washington Hilton on June 24 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — On Tuesday morning, former President Donald Trump announced he had received a target letter, an indication he could soon be indicted, in special counsel Jack Smith’s criminal investigation into Trump’s lie-filled effort to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

On Tuesday night, Trump went out of his way to tell another election lie.