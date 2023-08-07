(CNN) — The former head of counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York office is in talks to plead guilty to charges relating to work he allegedly did for a sanctioned Russian oligarch after leaving the government, according to a court order.

Charles McGonigal was indicated earlier this year on charges, including violating US sanctions, conspiracy, and money laundering for working in 2021 with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who was sanctioned for interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. The same day McGonigal was charged in a separate case in Washington for concealing $225,000 he allegedly received from a former Albanian intelligence employee.