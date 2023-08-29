(CNN) — The Environmental Protection Agency and US Army on Tuesday released a new rule that dramatically shrinks what qualifies as federal waters, following a Supreme Court decision in May that rolled back protections for US wetlands.

The rule will invalidate an earlier definition of what constitutes the so-called waters of the United States, after the Supreme Court ruled Clean Water Act protections extend only to “wetlands with a continuous surface connection to bodies that are waters of the United States in their own rights.”

CNN’s Ariane De Vogue and Devan Cole contributed to this report.