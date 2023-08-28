Eminem asks Ramaswamy to stop using his music after ‘Lose Yourself’ performance

Vivek Ramaswamy raps along to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" following his Fair Side Chat with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair Grounds on Saturday, August 12.

 Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — After performing his rendition of Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been asked by the Real Slim Shady to stand down.

BMI, a performing rights organization, has informed Ramaswamy’s campaign at Eminem’s request that it will no longer license the rapper’s music for use by the campaign. In a letter to the campaign dated August 23, BMI says it “received a communication from Marshall B. Mathers, III, professionally known as Eminem, objecting to the Vivek Ramaswamy campaign’s use of Eminem’s musical compositions,” according to a copy of the letter obtained by CNN.