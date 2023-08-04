Harbor Springs, Michigan (CNN) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said it would be foolish for Democrats to view the presidential race with an air of overconfidence or presumed victory, despite persistent signs of economic growth under President Joe Biden and another criminal indictment facing his leading Republican challenger, former President Donald Trump.

“No, I don’t believe that for a second, and I don’t think the president believes that either,” Whitmer told CNN in an interview here this week. “I don’t think anyone should take this upcoming election for granted, regardless of what the matchup is.”