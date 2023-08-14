Donald Trump indicted in Georgia election subversion probe

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — An Atlanta-based grand jury has indicted Donald Trump and 18 others on state charges stemming from their efforts to overturn the former president’s 2020 electoral defeat.

The historic indictment is the fourth criminal case that Trump is facing.