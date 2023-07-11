(CNN) — The Justice Department has reversed course and said it no longer believes that Donald Trump should be entitled to immunity for his response to E. Jean Carroll’s accusation of sexual assault, allowing the case to move forward to trial in January.

The change in position eliminates one legal hurdle surrounding Carroll’s 2019 defamation lawsuit against Trump for statements he made while president, denying her allegation of rape a decade earlier, that he didn’t know her, and that she wasn’t his “type.”