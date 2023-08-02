Disney’s governing district in Florida slashes all DEI programs

The entrance to Walt Disney World's Reedy Creek Improvement District headquarters in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS/Getty Images

(CNN) — In the ongoing battle between Walt Disney World and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Disney’s governing district – whose current board was hand-picked by DeSantis and took control of the district in February – abolished all of its diversity, equity and inclusion programs, the district said in a Tuesday news release.

The statement from the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District cited an internal investigation into the Reedy Creek Improvement District’s policies, claiming the district “implemented hiring and contracting programs that discriminated against Americans based on gender and race, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.”