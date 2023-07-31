Rochester, New Hampshire (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday unveiled his economic agenda, a broad mix of conservative and populist guideposts that puts corporate boardrooms, federal bureaucrats, China and President Joe Biden’s domestic policy on notice.

The platform, which his 2024 presidential campaign has dubbed the “Declaration of Economic Independence,” nationalizes many of the concerns the Republican has raised as governor about the country’s direction under Biden. At the top of the list is severing economic ties with China, a focus that echoes a key priority of his top rival for the GOP nomination, former President Donald Trump.