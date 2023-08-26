(CNN) — Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, made major additions to its advertising reservations Friday, spending more than $12 million booking airtime in the fall, mostly in Iowa.

According to AdImpact data, the group has spent more than $12.3 million on the new ad buy so far, with most of that – $11.4 million – targeting major Iowa media markets. The group also spent nearly $900,000 on a national buy on Fox News. The reservations are set to start the week of September 6 and run through Halloween.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.