(CNN) — Asked Wednesday night at the first Republican presidential debate if he would support sending US Special Forces into Mexico to confront drug cartels operating in the country, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answered clearly: “Yes, and I will do it on day one.”

“The president of the United States has got to use all available powers as commander in chief to protect our country and to protect the people. So when they’re coming across, yes we’re going to use lethal force, yes we reserve the right to operate,” he said.