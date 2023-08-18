(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sat down with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in Atlanta Friday morning, a source familiar with the meeting confirmed to CNN, meeting for about 30 minutes to discuss the state of the 2024 race and the upcoming Republican debate.

Both attended a gathering of 2024 Republican hopefuls in Kemp’s home state, where the governor said it was time to “quit complaining” about the 2020 election and instead focus on helping Republicans win in 2024.