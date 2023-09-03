(CNN) — Ron DeSantis is expected to turn his focus once again to his White House bid this week and kickstart a post-Labor Day push for the 2024 Republican nomination that will intensify throughout the fall.

The Florida governor will ramp up his political activity within the coming days, a source told CNN after leaving the campaign trail to manage his state through Hurricane Idalia. DeSantis exits that leadership test unscathed, with more executive experience to showcase to Republican primary voters in the early-nominating states.