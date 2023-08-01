(CNN) — Ron DeSantis on Tuesday defended his record delivering “pro-life protections” as Florida governor following criticism from the Susan B. Anthony anti-abortion group over his reluctance to embrace a national ban.

DeSantis, who sought to burnish his conservative bona fides earlier this year when he signed a six-week ban in Florida, cast doubt on the possibility of passing federal abortion restrictions and instead said the focus should be on state efforts, a position that has put him at odds with several of his 2024 GOP presidential primary competitors.