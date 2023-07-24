(CNN) — Responding to intensifying concerns among his supporters, top advisers to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with key donors and fundraisers over the weekend in Utah, where they promised a new direction to jumpstart his fledgling White House bid.

During the two-day retreat at a luxury lodge in Park City, DeSantis’ team laid out a plan for a leaner campaign more focused on the candidate’s strengths and vision for the country, a clear acknowledgment that the campaign has struggled with cost overruns and messaging since he entered the race in late May.