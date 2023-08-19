Washington (CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is prepared to be “the center of attacks” next week at the GOP’s first debate in the 2024 presidential race, according to a campaign memo obtained by CNN that lays out how DeSantis is preparing for the debate stage.

The memo, sent by new campaign manager James Uthmeier to donors and supporters, argues the Republican primary is a “two-man race” between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump, who is not expected to participate in the debate.

CNN’s Steve Contorno contributed to this report.