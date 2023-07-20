DeSantis calls for state investment manager to consider action against Bud Light’s parent company

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses The Faith and Freedom Coalition's 2023 "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, on June 23.

 Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is urging the state’s pension fund manager to consider legal action against Bud Light’s parent company amid conservative backlash to the beermaker’s recent marketing efforts, the latest attempt by the Republican presidential candidate to inject himself and the state he runs into the country’s culture wars.

In a Thursday letter obtained by CNN, DeSantis suggests AB InBev “breached legal duties owed to its shareholders” when it decided to associate with “radical social ideologies.” Sales of Bud Light have plummeted in the months since it entered into a minor partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney that precipitated a boycott from conservatives.

CNN’s Jordan Valinsky and Matt Egan contributed reporting.