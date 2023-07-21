(CNN) — The Biden administration later this month will host the National Summit on Equal Opportunity in Higher Education as it tries to find ways to support colleges that want to promote diversity after a Supreme Court ruling gutted affirmative action.

The summit is aimed at finding new ways to work diversity into the admissions process. In a statement, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the ruling “could undo decades of progress unless we work intentionally and collaboratively at every level to strengthen equal opportunity and equitable access to higher education.”