(CNN) — Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Democrat who once represented the Miami area in the US House, will run for Senate from Florida, the former congresswoman told CNN, ending a monthslong search by her party for a challenger to Republican Sen. Rick Scott next year.

Democrats, who are defending the lion’s share of competitive Senate seats in 2024, now look toward a rare pickup opportunity as both parties fight for control of the narrowly divided chamber.