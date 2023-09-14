(CNN) — The rule-making panel of the Democratic National Committee will meet Thursday in Washington, DC, with several questions about the party’s 2024 presidential nominating calendar still unresolved.

The biggest question is the timing of the nominating contests in the longtime early-voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire. Earlier this year, national Democrats shifted both states out of their traditional positions at the front of the calendar, but neither state has said exactly when it’s planning to hold its 2024 Democratic contest.

