(CNN) — Fabian Nelson will win the Democratic primary to represent Mississippi’s House District 66, CNN projects, and is set to become the state’s first legislator who identifies as gay.

According to unofficial election night results from Hinds County, Mississippi, Nelson had won about 69% of the vote to Roshunda Harris-Allen’s 31%. No candidate received a majority vote in the first round on August 8, resulting in the runoff election on Tuesday.