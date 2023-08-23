Defendant in Georgia election subversion case was previously charged with assaulting FBI agent

Harrison Floyd, one of former President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, speaks in Philadelphia on January 16, 2020.

 Ricky Fitchett/ZUMAPRESS

(CNN) — Harrison Floyd, one of President Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, was charged in May for assaulting an FBI agent who came to serve him a subpoena to testify before a federal grand jury in Washington, DC.

Floyd threatened two FBI agents who served him the subpoena at his apartment in Rockville, Maryland on February 23 by running after them and “striking” one agent “chest to chest,” an affidavit states.