(CNN) — A petition filed in San Francisco Superior Court alleges that California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been the victim of “elder financial abuse” with regard to the management of a trust.

The petition states that when Feinstein’s husband Richard Blum died in February 2022, a trust that had been set up by him required its trustees to establish a marital trust funded with $5 million to benefit the senator. But, the petition alleges the trustees “have still neither funded the Marital Trust nor made any of the required income distributions to Senator Feinstein.”