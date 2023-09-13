(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden has done little to quell his troubles in the spending showdown with House conservatives, setting up a potential clash with his right flank that could force the speaker to choose between keeping the government open and keeping his job.

“It looks like conservatives have separated the two issues,” Rep. Richard Hudson, a North Carolina Republican and the leader of the GOP’s campaign arm, told CNN.

