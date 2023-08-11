(CNN) — Dozens of the most generous donors to super PACs that supported Donald Trump’s reelection bid in the 2020 cycle have skipped giving to the new crop of super PACs backing the former president and his rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, a CNN analysis shows.

Roughly three-quarters of the individuals who contributed $50,000 or more to the previous Trump super PACs have not donated so far to super PACs supporting any individual Republican candidates – underscoring how much the GOP presidential primary remains frozen in place. Some of the wealthy people who once supported Trump remain reluctant to back his third bid for White House as the former president confronts three criminal indictments. But they also haven’t committed to another GOP contender at this stage in the campaign.