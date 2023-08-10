(CNN) — Several civil and voting rights groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Republican Gov. Bill Lee and other state officials over Tennessee’s congressional and state Senate maps, which they allege are discriminatory and violate the constitutional rights of voters of color.

The lawsuit alleges that the Republican-controlled state legislature particularly diluted the voting power of Black residents through redistricting around Memphis and Nashville. The groups are asking the court to prevent the “calling, holding, supervising, or certifying any further election in the challenged districts” as they are currently structured.

CNN’s Janie Boschma, Renée Rigdon, Byron Manley, Ethan Cohen and Fredreka Schouten contributed to this report.