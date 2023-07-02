(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie on Sunday lamented what he called the teenage “food fight” between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis over LGBTQ rights in the 2024 GOP race, as rivals of the two front-runners seek to break out of the crowded race.

“It is a teenage, you know, food fight between Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump, and I don’t think that’s what leaders should be doing,” Christie told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.”