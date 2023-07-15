Chris Christie raises $1.65 million during second fundraising quarter

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Washington (CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie raised $1.65 million over the first 25 days of his candidacy through June 30, according to the former New Jersey governor’s latest fundraising report.

The total figure trails many of his rivals’ hauls but still puts him ahead of former Vice President Mike Pence, who raised less than $1.2 million in the second quarter, according to a campaign adviser. Pence announced his presidential bid on June 7, a day after Christie formally entered the GOP race.

