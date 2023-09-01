(CNN) — Numerous challenges to the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa program remain two years after the chaotic and deadly US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the State Department’s watchdog agency said in a new report released Thursday.

The Office of the Inspector General found that although the State Department made efforts to streamline processing of applicants beginning in February 2021, those efforts were not enough to address the backlog created in the wake of the surge in demand following the US withdrawal. Moreover, “without additional dedicated resources to address the situation, the backlog in SIV applications will remain a significant challenge,” the report said.