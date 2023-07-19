Burgum announces he has met fundraising requirement for first GOP presidential primary debate

Doug Burgum, governor of North Dakota, right, attends the Independence Day parade in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on July 4.

 Mel Musto/Bloomberg/Getty Images

(CNN) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said Wednesday that he’s reached the 40,000 unique donors threshold to qualify for the Republican presidential primary debate stage in August.

The GOP governor, a wealthy former software executive who’s been self-funding his campaign, has been offering $20 gift cards to 50,000 donors to try and reach the minimum needed to appear on the debate stage.