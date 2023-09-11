New Delhi and Hanoi (CNN) — It’s a conundrum President Joe Biden’s advisers haven’t yet found a way to solve: The commanding figure they see on the world stage isn’t viewed by many voters that way back home.

The president’s advisers see lengthy days in far-flung time zones, a canny ability to convene fellow heads of state and an understanding of global politics honed over a half-century career. Most voters in the US see something else – a CNN poll last week showed about three-quarters of Americans say they’re seriously concerned that Biden’s age might negatively affect his current level of physical and mental competence.