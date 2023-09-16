(CNN) — US Border Patrol separated some migrant children from their parents while the families were in custody amid overcrowding in facilities, according to a Friday court filing.

The filing, which is part of a years-long court case, underscores the humanitarian and logistical challenges facing the Biden administration following an increase in migrant families crossing the US-Mexico border. The uptick has strained already-overwhelmed facilities that are not intended to hold people, particularly families, for prolonged periods, and, in limited instances, required authorities to temporarily put children and parents in separate holding areas.

Michelle Watson and Josh Campbell contributed reporting.