Blue states see ‘shield laws’ as bulwark against Republican efforts to restrict abortion and gender-affirming care

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee prepares to sign House Bill 1340, which protects health care providers in Washington from disciplinary action for providing legal abortion and gender-affirming care in Washington, April 27, at the University of Washington's Hans Rosling Center for Population Health in Seattle.

 Lindsey Wasson/AP

(CNN) — As Republican lawmakers have pushed restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care in recent months, Democratic-led states have increasingly responded by passing so-called shield laws to protect people who undergo such care against the possibility they could one day face prosecution.

Nearly a dozen states – including Washington state, Colorado, New Mexico and Minnesota – have passed shield laws, and several governors have issued executive orders with similar protections, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on sexual and reproductive health that supports abortion rights, and advocacy group Lawyers for Good Government.