(CNN) — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN in an exclusive interview that the US is attempting to strengthen “lines of communication” with China to avoid conflict between the two superpowers.

“We are working to put some stability into the relationship, to put a floor under the relationship, to make sure that the competition that we’re in doesn’t veer into conflict,” Blinken told CNN’s Fareed Zakaria in an interview that aired Sunday. A conflict, the secretary added, “would not be in our interest, their interest, or anyone else’s.”

CNN’s Kylie Atwood, Simone McCarthy and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this reporting.