Washington (CNN) — Republican Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado on Sunday challenged Americans to approach political disagreements with respect in their mission to elevate “civic dialogue across the country.”

Cox and Polis, the heads of the National Governors Association, told CNN’s Dana Bash in a joint interview on “State of the Union” that their new initiative, titled “Disagree Better,” is about toning down political rhetoric ahead of 2024 election cycle.

CNN’s Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.