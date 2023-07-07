Biden

President Joe Biden speaks Friday in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

(CNN) — The Biden administration wants to crack down on short-term health insurance plans, which it says can leave patients saddled with hefty medical bills.

The proposed rule, announced Friday as part of a series of actions aimed at lowering health care costs, would limit the duration of these controversial plans to three months with the option of a one-month extension. It would also require that plans provide consumers with clear explanations of their benefits, which are typically less comprehensive than other policies.