(CNN) — When President Joe Biden sits down with Sweden’s prime minister on Wednesday – just a week before the annual NATO summit – he will be sending a message to allies and adversaries alike.

To Turkey and Hungary – two NATO allies who have yet to green-light Sweden’s accession to NATO – Biden will be demonstrating the unwavering nature of the US’ commitment to Sweden joining the alliance, administration officials said. And to adversaries like Russia, administration officials hope to send another strong signal support for strengthening the military partnership with Sweden, regardless of its status as a NATO member country.